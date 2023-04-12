HC seeks Delhi govt, Centre’s response on enactment of law to protect lawyers

The Delhi high court on Wednesday sought the response of the union government and city government on a plea to consider enacting the Advocates Protection Act in the national capital in wake of the recent murder of a lawyer from Dwarka court by bike borne miscreants.

According to the petition before the high court, the murder of Dwarka court lawyer Virendra Kumar Narwal on April 1 has shaken their conscience. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Justice Prathiba M Singh, while hearing the plea by two lawyers, issued notice to the two governments and asked them to file their response on the plea.

During the hearing, advocate KC Mittal for the Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) told the court that it, along with the co-ordination committee of the district bar association, have already met the highest functionaries in the city including the chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) with their concern.

Advocate Mittal also told the court that both the bar associations have been studying the Advocates Protection Act of other states including Rajasthan and Punjab, and are very soon going to give a draft bill to the higher authorities for protection of lawyers in the city in wake of the rising incidents against them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking note of the submission, the court asked both the BCD and the co-ordination committee to file status reports and posted the matter for hearing on May 25.

The plea filed by lawyers Deepa Joseph and Alpha Phiris Dayal has alleged that there is an “alarming rise” in incidents of violence inside the court premises of different district courts in Delhi. The plea has sought a safe atmosphere for lawyers to practise their profession.

Saying that the murder of Dwarka court lawyer Virendra Kumar Narwal on April 1 has shaken their conscience, the plea said that there is fear created in the minds of the petitioners and others practising law in Delhi which impinges upon the right to practise any profession or to carry on any occupation, trade or business provided to all citizens under Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution of India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The petitioners firmly feel that it is high time that a decision is taken for enactment of the Advocates Protection Act in Delhi, particularly when recently the State of Rajasthan has also recently passed such an Act. Only an Act that guarantees protection to the fraternity of lawyers practising in Delhi will help remove the sense of fear that has embedded in the minds, particularly among young first-generation lawyers like the petitioners herein due to the repeated acts of firing inside court premises and altercations to state the least,” the plea said.