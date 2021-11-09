Delhi HC seeks response from south civic body, police on the concreting of trees in Vasant Vihar

The Delhi high court has sought the response of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and the Delhi Police on the concreting of hundreds of trees in Vasant Vihar and said the act of the authorities was “unmindful” of its earlier directions and those given by the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Justice Najmi Waziri said the municipal corporation must have noted that the concretisation of trees along the streets in the residential area, but for reasons best known to it, it has “allowed the callous affair to fester for years”.

“The concretisation of the street is unmindful of the directions of this court and those of the NGT, it shows disregard for the law not only by the municipal corporation but also by the road maintaining agency – the public works department,” justice Waziri said in an order of October 29.

The court was hearing a plea by a resident who had alleged inaction on the part of the authorities to preserve trees. The plea also cited non-compliance of earlier orders passed by the high court as well as the National Green Tribunal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After reviewing photographs of affected trees, the court said it was evident that the trees “have been victimised”.

“The photographs shown by the standing counsel for SDMC depict that hundreds of trees have been concretised right up to the tree trunk and nails have been embedded in them and metallic wires have been strung along the trees, this is evident victimisation of trees. Surely, the municipal corporation which maintains the streets inside the residential colony would have noted it but has, for reasons best known to it, allowed the callous affair to fester for years”,” the court said in a 10-page order.

It directed the deputy commissioner, SDMC, to file an affidavit explaining the state of affairs and posted the matter for further hearing to November 15.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Appearing for the petitioner, the counsel had contended that a complaint was made under the Delhi Tree Preservation Act, 1994, to the tree officer in December 2020 regarding victimisation of trees and illegal activities, however, instead of taking any action, notice was issued to the president of the Vasant Vihar residents welfare association.