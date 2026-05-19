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Delhi HC sentences Youtuber guilty of criminal contempt to 6 months jail

Delhi HC sentences Youtuber guilty of criminal contempt to 6 months jail

Published on: May 19, 2026 06:52 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Delhi High Court has sentenced a YouTuber to six months imprisonment in contempt cases over his videos that "personally attacked" certain judicial officers and "lowered" the dignity of the judicial system.

Delhi HC sentences Youtuber guilty of criminal contempt to 6 months jail

A bench of justices Navin Chawla and Ravinder Dudeja said Gulshan Pahuja neither showed any regret nor suggested any "course correction", and not punishing him might embolden him.

"In fact, he maintains that what he did was with the intent of improving the judicial system. He, in fact, compounds his contempt by making further scandalous submissions before this court and thus, evidently, he is neither repentant nor deserves any mercy," the bench observed.

"We are of the opinion that these cases call for the imposition of the maximum punishment on the contemnor. We, therefore, impose the punishment of simple imprisonment for a term of six months along with a fine of Rs.2000/- on the contemnor, that is, Mr.Gulshan Pahuja, in each of these matters. The sentence shall run concurrently for these matters," the court ordered on May 16.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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