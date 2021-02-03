Delhi HC takes notice of trash dumped by sanitation staff on streets

The Delhi high court on Tuesday asked the North Delhi Municipal Corporation why police cases were not filed against sanitation workers who dumped garbage on streets of Model Town last month.

Sanitation workers of the civic body were on strike for most of January, demanding their salaries, which they claim they had not been paid since October. The matter was resolved on Saturday, when the corporation released the pending wages.

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva directed the North MCD deputy commissioner to virtually join the proceedings in the matter on February 5, if the strike is not over by then and garbage collection work has not commenced.

“If strike is over and work is going on, then he need not join,” the court said.