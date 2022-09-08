Delhi HC waives off 25,000 cost on ex-CBI director over Twitter blue tick plea

The Delhi High court on Thursday waived off the cost of ₹25,000 imposed on former Indian Police Service officer (IPS) and ex-CBI director, M Nageswara Rao in May this year while rejecting his plea for restoration of the blue tick on his Twitter account.

Justice Yashwant Varma took note of the unconditional apology tendered by Rao’s counsel who submitted that his client’s plea crossed the boundary of reasonableness and that he was only asking for his identity on Twitter.

The counsel urged the court to waive off the cost saying that Rao was a retired official.

Following this, the court removed the cost.

In May, this year, the court fined Rao while rejecting his plea to restore his Twitter blue verified badge, which indicates an account is authentic.

The court had noted that the petitioner had again come back to the court despite being given an opportunity to approach Twitter last month.

Besides seeking restoration of his verification, Rao had also sought direction from the union government to designate or earmark one or more compliance and grievance officers within the ministry.

