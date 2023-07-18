Home / Cities / Delhi News / Infections, allergies reported at flood relief camps in Delhi

Infections, allergies reported at flood relief camps in Delhi

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 18, 2023 01:31 AM IST

Health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the government is taking all precautions to ensure that vector-borne diseases are not spread in these camps

Delhi health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday said that cases of conjunctivitis, skin allergies and fever are the most reported medical conditions in government flood relief camps. He added that the Delhi government is taking all precautions to ensure that vector-borne diseases are not spread in these camps.

Many low-lying areas around the river were inundated and several families living in slum clusters along the Yamuna had to be shifted to relief camps after water entered their houses. (Vipin Kumar/HT)
Many low-lying areas around the river were inundated and several families living in slum clusters along the Yamuna had to be shifted to relief camps after water entered their houses. (Vipin Kumar/HT)

Also read: Yamuna water level see-saws, people in camps told to stay for now

“Currently no cases of vector-borne diseases have been seen in the camps,” Bharadwaj said on Monday after visiting the flood relief camps in east Delhi.

“Patients in the relief camps having symptoms of any disease will be admitted and monitored in the disaster management wards of hospitals,” he said, adding that it will also be known whether any new epidemic is spreading in the relief camps.

Last week, water levels in the Yamuna started rising and hit a record-high of 208.66mm last Thursday. Many low-lying areas around the river were inundated and several families living in slum clusters along the Yamuna had to be shifted to relief camps after water entered their houses. Parts of east and northeast Delhi were the worst affected by the flooding.

On Monday, Bhardwaj visited Swami Dayanand Hospital in east Delhi’s Shahdara and Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital in Khichripur to take stock of the preparations in the hospitals.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out