Delhi High Court Bar Association reaffirms no-work policy for first and third Saturdays

New Delhi: Upholding its decision to abstain from work on the first and third Saturdays of each month, the Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) has decided not to work this Saturday, according to a DHCBA notice issued on Friday. The decision stems from the Delhi High Court’s January 15 ruling that mandates these two days for judicial work.

The decision stems from the Delhi High Court’s January 15 ruling that mandates these two days for judicial work. The DHCBA has urged the court to reconsider its decision.

“In these circumstances, and in continuation of the ongoing efforts, members are requested to extend their cooperation and abstain from work on 18.04.2026. Further, it is informed that proxy counsels shall be designated for each court,” the notice stated.

“The Executive Committee sincerely hopes that the concerns of the Bar will receive due consideration and that the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi would reconsider its decision mandating the working of the Delhi High Court on the 1st and 3rd Saturday of every month,” it added.

On January 15, the Delhi High Court decided to function on the two Saturdays every month. This followed a request by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant to all HC chief justices, urging two Saturdays each month to be dedicated to judicial work. The decision was made during a full court meeting on December 22, 2025, and was communicated through a notification from Registrar General Arun Bhardwaj.

However, on February 4, the DHCBA wrote a letter requesting the judges to withdraw the decision, stating that it had caused considerable resentment among its members. It stated that the additional workload on Saturdays does not, in practical terms, lead to any lasting or systemic benefit.

The DHCBA stated that the move would cause physical and mental fatigue among lawyers, undermining efficiency, and would also increase the judicial workload for the Bench.

Earlier this month on April 2, the DHCBA stated that it would abstain from work on the 1st and 3rd Saturdays and urged the court to reconsider the association’s February 4 request.