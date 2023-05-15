Explore setting up of cardiac support facility at 3 Delhi Metro stations: HC

New Delhi: The Delhi high court has directed the city government and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to explore the possibility of installing advanced cardiac life support (ACLS) facilities at the three major interchange stations of Kashmere Gate, Rajiv Chowk and Hauz Khas.

The counsel for the DMRC said there is space available at these stations for installation of advanced cardiac life support facilities. (HT Photo)

A bench of justices Manmohan and Saurabh Banerjee, while hearing a plea asked both authorities to file a fresh status report before the next hearing. The court had initiated a PIL on its own on the requirement of basic life support systems at various public places.

During the hearing on May 8, the counsel for the Delhi government submitted that it is in the midst of talks with the authorities at Tis Hazari courts and Rouse Avenue courts to install the ACLS services on the premises.

The government counsel further said that as of now it has provided a total of three ACLS ambulances at Kashmere Gate, Rajiv Chowk and Hauz Khas Metro stations.

The counsel for the DMRC said there is space available at these stations for installation of ACLS facilities.

Noting the submissions of the government counsel, the court said, “In view of the statement, counsel for the DMRC and the Delhi government are directed to explore the possibility of installation of ACLS facility at the three major interchange metro stations forthwith. Let a fresh status report be filed before the next date of hearing.”

The matter would be heard on August 1.

Earlier, it had directed the city government to ensure the installation of ACLS service on the high court premises before December 2022.

The high court had also asked the Delhi government to explore the possibility of either stationing ACLS ambulances at district courts or erect portable cabins for the service.