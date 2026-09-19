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Delhi high court gets 7 new judges as Centre clears collegium recommendations

Nivedita Sharma and Nisha Saxena are now permanent judges, while five others become additional judges. The court will have 51 judges, up from 44.

Updated on: Sep 20, 2026, 07:21:01 IST
By Shruti Kakkar
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The Centre on Saturday notified the appointment of seven judicial officers as judges of the Delhi High Court.

With the Centre’s approval, the High Court, which is currently functioning with a strength of 44 against a sanctioned strength of 60 (PTI file)
With the Centre’s approval, the High Court, which is currently functioning with a strength of 44 against a sanctioned strength of 60 (PTI file)

The Supreme Court collegium on September 10 recommended the names of eight judicial officers, Nivedita Anil Sharma, Nisha Sahay Saxena, Sanjay Sharma-I, Bharat Parashar, Dr Aditi Choudhary, Dinesh Bhatt, Arun Bhardwaj and Gurvinder Pal Singh.

However, the Centre, through a notification posted on X by union law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, cleared the appointments of seven judicial officers and withheld approval for Singh’s name.

Also Read | HC seeks Delhi Police stand on contempt plea over failure to examine inspector's conduct

Bhardwaj is currently serving as the Registrar General of the Delhi High Court, while Parashar is the Secretary General of the Supreme Court.

Saxena is the Principal District and Sessions Judge of the Rohini North-West District, while Sharma-I serves as the Principal District and Sessions Judge of the Karkardooma North-East District. Bhatt is the Principal District Judge-cum-Special Judge (PC Act) (CBI) at the Rouse Avenue Courts.

Two judicial officers –Sharma and Dr Choudhary – have retired. Their names,, along with Singh’s, were earlier recommended by the Delhi High Court Collegium for elevation to the High Court, according to people familiar with the development.

Also Read | ‘Fear, terror, hegemony’: HC slams DUSU poll candidates

With the Centre’s approval, the High Court, which is currently functioning with a strength of 44 against a sanctioned strength of 60, will have 51 judges.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who were appointed as judges of the Delhi High Court?

Seven judicial officers were appointed as judges of the Delhi High Court, while the name of Gurvinder Pal Singh was withheld.

What positions do Bhardwaj and Parashar currently hold?

Bhardwaj is serving as the Registrar General of the Delhi High Court, while Parashar is the Secretary General of the Supreme Court.

What is the current strength of judges in the Delhi High Court after these appointments?

With the Centre’s approval, the Delhi High Court will have 51 judges after these appointments.

Which judges were appointed as permanent judges?

Sharma and Saxena were appointed as permanent judges.
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