15 cyber police stations in each district, Delhi HC told

The city police have informed the Delhi high court that 15 cyber police stations have been established in each district of the national capital to combat cyber crime.

A public interest litigation (PIL) has sought invocation of the relevant provisions of the Information Technology (IT) Act whenever a complaint related to a cyber crime is made. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The response came on a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking invocation of the relevant provisions of the Information Technology (IT) Act whenever a complaint related to a cyber crime is made.

In her PIL, the petitioner Ananya Kumar said that she was fighting the “cause of the people who are suffering due to non-implementation of the various provisions of Information Technology Act, 2000 in its true sense”.

In response, the police said that cyber crimes can be easily reported online as well as through the facilitation number ‘1930’ which works round-the-clock.

Delhi Police said that based on the facts, some cases are registered only under the IT Act, and for others relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) are also invoked.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Traditional laws like IPC can be applied to address various cyber related crimes and offences in instances of hate speech, stalking, recruitment for online propagation of terrorist agenda, sending deceitful messages etc.,” the city police said.

“It is relevant to mention here that most of the offences under IT Act are bailable whereas IPC has stringent punishment. Delhi Police diligently considers the facts and circumstances of each case before taking appropriate action,” the reply added.

It added that the cyber crime unit has been renamed the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit which has the mandate to generate intelligence and carry out operations to counter new cyber crimes.

It said Delhi police have also inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with caller identification platform Truecaller for verification of official numbers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The reply also said steps have been taken to mitigate cyber crime and facilitate coordination with foreign security and intelligence components.