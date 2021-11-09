Delhi high court outlines steps to upgrade safety in district courts

Proposing a slew of measures for enhancing security in the district courts of the national capital, the Delhi high court on Monday said special courtrooms may be created within jails to hold hearings related to high-risk prisoners, so that their physical appearance before the courts is reduced.

While hearing a suo motu petition, taken up after jailed gangster Jitendra Maan Gogi was shot dead inside the Rohini courts in September, a bench of chief justice DN Patel and justice Jyoti Singh said the appearance of high-risk prisoners before the courts should be ensured, as far as possible, only through the virtual mode.

When and if they are required to be physically present, the court suggested that proceedings be conducted inside vulnerable witness deposition courtrooms or inside jails. To facilitate such hearings, prison authorities will have to create a well-equipped courtroom in each jail complex, the bench said. It, however, clarified that these were “suggestions and not directions”.

It proposed the state government be accountable for allocation of budget for the purchase of security devices and as the police have the expertise, they should purchase them under intimation to the government and the court.

The bench clarified that it will issue appropriate “directions” to the authorities after all stakeholders have first perused the suggestions “summarised” by it.

The police commissioner will put together a team of experts for a security audit of courts and deploy an appropriate number of personnel accordingly, the court said.

It suggested that everyone, including advocates, be subjected to frisking, which is “quick and efficient”, and all are made to pass through metal detectors. No baggage may be allowed inside courts without being scanned.

The court also suggested placing all court complexes under round-the-clock CCTV monitoring, issuing “stickers” to vehicles that may be permitted entry inside a court complex and installing under vehicle scanning systems as well as automated gates to tackle crowds.

