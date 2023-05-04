Excise policy case: Delhi HC seeks ED’s response on Manish Sisodia’s bail plea

The Delhi high court on Thursday sought the response of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on a plea by former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam.

AAP leader and former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia was arrested on February 26 by CBI in excise policy scam case (File Photo)

AAP leader Manish Sisodia and former deputy chief minister seeking bail in the money laundering case arising out of the Excise Policy scam.

Hearing the case, justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma issued notice to ED on Sisodia’s interim application for bail on account of his wife’s illness.

The court gave one week to ED to file its response on the bail plea and posted the matter for hearing on May 11.

On Wednesday, the court had sought the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) response on Sisodia’s interim bail application for six weeks’ release to look after his ailing wife. The matter is listed for hearing on Thursday.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was arrested on February 26 by the CBI.

Subsequently, on March 9, he was arrested by ED over money laundering charges. Last week, the trial court had rejected Sisodia’s bail plea in the ED case.

While arguing in the trial court seeking bail, Sisodia contended that no offence under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) is made out as neither are there any allegations nor is there any material evidence to show that Sisodia acquired, concealed, or used the proceeds of crime.

His counsels submitted that the allegations by ED were regarding the formation of excise policy and not the proceeds of crimes. They also questioned the validity of the statements given by the officials as they were under the control of the Delhi lieutenant governor (LG), while also denying any probability of destruction of evidence and tampering with witnesses.

On the other hand, ED alleged that Sisodia is one of the key conspirators in the formulation and implementation of the policy and also one of the key persons involved in creating the ecosystem for the creation, dissemination, and transfer of the proceeds of crime.

Advocate Zoheb Hossain, appearing for ED, also refuted the arguments regarding the officials, whose statements were recorded, being under the influence of L-G.

