Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi: Hoax bomb call triggers panic in Vasant Vihar
delhi news

Delhi: Hoax bomb call triggers panic in Vasant Vihar

In a 40-minute operation, police cordoned off the area, evacuated people from nearby shops and placed sand bags around the two bags only to find old clothes and some other belongings inside, officials said.
File photo for representational purposes.
Published on May 08, 2022 06:11 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Two bags, which were allegedly left behind by a foreigner outside a chemist’s store at the A block market in Vasant Vihar, sparked panic in the area over fears of a bomb.

“The control room had received a call at 11.12 am about two unattended suspicious bags outside shop 5 in the A block market. Locals told us that a foreign national had come to buy medicines art the market. Our officers immediately cordoned off the area. Later we confirmed that there was no suspicious or illegal item in the two bags,” said deputy commissioner of police(south west) Manoj C, adding that the police are trying to trace the owner of the bags. 

 

