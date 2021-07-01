Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi hospital begins administering Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine
delhi news

Delhi hospital begins administering Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine

The hospital said that it has administered Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine to around 1,000 people.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 08:00 PM IST
The hospital authorities also highlighted that spot registration and walk-in facilities for Sputnik V are currently restricted.(HT Photos)

The Indraprastha Apollo in New Delhi started the administration of the Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine to the public from Wednesday, people familiar with the developments told Livemint.

The hospital said that it has administered Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine to around 1,000 people. The hospital authorities also highlighted that spot registration and walk-in facilities for Sputnik V are currently restricted. “We are encouraging beneficiaries to register and make appointments through the CoWIN app,” the hospital said. Indraprastha Apollo was scheduled to begin administration of the Covid-19 vaccine by June 25.

Several other hospitals on the other hand who were scheduled to begin inoculation using Sputnik V said that they have not received the doses from Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy's Laboratories who is the marketing partner for the vaccine in India.

Officials of Madhukar Rainbow Children's Hospital and Fortis Healthcare at its Gurugram and Mohali hospitals, have not been able to administer the vaccine to beneficiaries until now. The vaccine developed by Sputnik V uses two different viruses that cause the common cold (adenovirus) in humans and its both doses which are administered 21 days apart are different and not interchangeable.

The Centre fixed the price of Sputnik V at 1,145 per dose. Dr Reddy’s is importing the shots from Russia and will begin domestic production soon. Dr Reddy partnered with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) earlier this year to sell the first 125 million people doses (250 million vials) of Sputnik V in the country.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sputnik v coronavirus vaccine
TRENDING NEWS

‘Mother With Sign’ shares simple story about cherishing life’s precious moments

Sagarika Ghatge, Zaheer Khan introduce their adorable pet dog Logan. See pics

Ever had trouble with a pressure cooker lid? This video may feel relatable

‘You can train anywhere…’: Krunal Pandya’s workout video wows people
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price Today
Doctor's Day
LPG cylinder price
National Doctors’ Day 2021
Twitter
Chartered Accountants' Day
Covishield
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP