Delhi Hospital fire: Health minister orders probe; compensation to families

New Delhi: Delhi health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sunday issued directions to the chief secretary Naresh Kumar to initiate a probe into the Vivek Vihar hospital fire case, which claimed the lives of seven newborns. The order also directs to ensure “free treatment of rescued children in best private hospitals” and “speedy compensation to the families of deceased and injured.” Delhi health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File Photo)

“You are directed to ensure the following - enquiry into this incident and provide names and designations of officers or private people responsible for this negligence. To ensure free treatment of rescued children in the best private hospitals (under Farishtey scheme) and to ensure speedy compensation to the families of deceased and injured,” states the order from the health minister. He also directed the arrests of those involved in running the baby care centre.

At least seven newborn babies were killed after a massive fire broke out at New Born Baby Care Hospital in East Delhi’s Vivek Vihar on Saturday night. According to officials, as many as 12 babies were rescued, out of which six died, while one died before the fire call was made.

Bharadwaj took to X, saying he has asked the health secretary to update him about the situation and ensured that the strictest punishment would be given to those found negligent.

“Very unfortunate incident reported. I have asked Secretary (Health) to update about the current situation. Culprits will not be spared. Strictest punishment will be ensured for those found negligent or involved in any wrong doing,” he posted.

“At night of 25 May 2024, a very unfortunate and tragic incident occurred due to fire at a Baby Care Centre in Vivek Vihar, Delhi. Though, this incident occurred around 11:30 pm on 25.5.2024, I got to know about this incident through a media flash in the morning of 26.5.2024. I have tried calling Secretary(Health) multiple times and left him many wattsapp messages but he has not responded yet. Therefore, I visited the incident spot alone. As I am not able to communicate with Secretary (Health) who heads the Department of Health, I am sending this note with a copy to Chief Secretary so that quick enquiry can be launched in this matter. You are directed to ensure the following,” his X post read.

The health minister, while inspecting the fire site, said that it was perhaps caused due to short-circuit and the oxygen cylinder blasts led to fire quickly spreading in the building.

“I will try my best to ensure the culprits will not be spared. A complete investigation will be done”, said Bharadwaj.