New Delhi, A Delhi hospital has performed a robot-assisted splenorenal bypass surgery on a 67-year-old woman with one functioning kidney, and described it as India's first such surgery.

Delhi hospital performs robot-assisted kidney bypass surgery, calls it India’s first

According to Max Super Speciality Hospital in Saket, the procedure was performed on a patient suffering from severe renal artery stenosis and uncontrolled high blood pressure despite taking three anti-hypertensive medicines.

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The hospital said the woman, a Lucknow resident, had previously undergone removal of her right kidney and was later diagnosed with severe narrowing in the artery supplying blood to her left kidney, her only functioning one.

According to an official statement, the reduced blood flow to the kidney caused uncontrolled hypertension, making the case highly complex.

Doctors decided to perform a splenorenal bypass surgery, a procedure in which the splenic artery is connected to the renal artery to bypass the blocked portion and restore blood supply to the kidney, the hospital said.

The surgery was led by Dr Anant Kumar, Chairman of Urology, Renal Transplant, Robotics and Uro-Oncology at the hospital.

The hospital said the robotic-assisted approach enabled doctors to perform delicate blood vessel reconstruction with greater precision through a minimally invasive procedure.

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{{^usCountry}} The patient recovered well after surgery, was mobilised the next day and also showed significant improvement in blood pressure control, the hospital said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The patient recovered well after surgery, was mobilised the next day and also showed significant improvement in blood pressure control, the hospital said. {{/usCountry}}

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Post-operative renal scans further confirmed healthy blood flow to the kidney, it said.

"Renal artery stenosis can become particularly challenging when it affects the only functioning kidney, as prolonged reduction in blood supply may lead to irreversible kidney damage and severe uncontrolled hypertension," Dr Kumar said.

The hospital said the case highlighted the use of robotic technology in complex vascular and reconstructive urological procedures.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.