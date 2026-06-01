New Delhi, A hospital in Delhi has treated a 35-year-old woman suffering from recurrent upper abdominal pain caused by gallstones with a mini-laparoscopic technique that uses very small surgical ports, helping patients recover faster, experience less pain and have minimal scarring, officials said.

Delhi hospital uses mini-laparoscopic technique to treat woman with recurrent abdominal pain

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According to a statement issued by the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, it is currently the only hospital in Delhi-NCR to offer mini-laparoscopic cholecystectomy for gallbladder removal using the 5-5-2-2 technique.

The procedure uses two 5 mm ports and two 2 mm ports, compared to the conventional 10-5-5-5 laparoscopic approach used in standard gallbladder surgeries.

Doctors said the woman was concerned not only about the surgery but also about the visible scars and a long recovery period. After evaluation, she was advised to undergo the mini-laparoscopic procedure.

The surgery was successfully performed by a team comprising Dr Tarun Mittal, Dr Ashish Dey, Dr Anmol Ahuja and Dr Shresth Manglik, the statement said.

The patient was able to sit up and walk within two hours of the surgery and required very little pain medication, doctors said.

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{{^usCountry}} The use of smaller ports causes less injury to the surrounding tissues, leading to less pain after surgery and a quicker recovery, they said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The use of smaller ports causes less injury to the surrounding tissues, leading to less pain after surgery and a quicker recovery, they said. {{/usCountry}}

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The woman resumed light daily activities within a few days and later returned to her normal routine, the statement said.

"Mini cholecystectomy with the 5-5-2-2 approach reduces tissue trauma. Patients experience less pain, recover faster, while the cosmetic outcome is excellent.

"We believe this technique should be offered to every suitable patient. At present, we are among the few centres practising this consistently," Dr Tarun Mittal, Vice Chairman and Head of the Department of Laparoscopic, Laser and General Surgery at the hospital, said.

The doctors used specialised mini-laparoscopic instruments and a specially designed 5 mm bag to remove the gallbladder through the small ports, the statement said.

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While robotic surgery has become popular, robotic procedures generally require larger ports of 8 mm to 10 mm, which may result in larger cuts and higher treatment costs, doctors said.

By comparison, the 5-5-2-2 mini-laparoscopic approach is less invasive and more affordable for suitable patients, they said.

However, surgeons noted that the conventional laparoscopic method may still be required in some complicated cases to ensure patient safety and the best possible outcome.

At a follow-up visit, the patient expressed satisfaction with the results, with the surgical marks on her abdomen barely visible, the statement said.

Doctors said the case demonstrated how small advances in surgical techniques can improve patient comfort, recovery and the overall treatment experience.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.