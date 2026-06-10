Delhi hotel fire probe: Accountant, owner reveal operational details; licensing under scanner

Police probing the fire at a bed-and-breakfast in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar have found fresh details and are now examining possible irregularities in licensing, operations and fire safety compliance, sources said.

The June 3 fire, one of the deadliest hotel blazes in the national capital in recent years, killed 21 people and left several others injured. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

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The latest revelations emerged during the interrogation of hotel owner Lavkesh Bajaj and accountant Jai Mishra, both of whom were arrested in connection with the June 3 fire at the Flourish Stay B&B in Hauz Rani that claimed 21 lives.

During questioning, Mishra told investigators that he had provided his personal documents for obtaining the bed-and-breakfast licence at Bajaj's request, while the application process was handled by the hotel owner.

The disclosure has prompted investigators to examine how the licence was obtained in the name of an employee despite Bajaj allegedly being the owner of the building and the establishment.

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{{^usCountry}} Police are also looking into whether there was any irregularity or possible collusion in the licence approval process, sources said on Tuesday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police are also looking into whether there was any irregularity or possible collusion in the licence approval process, sources said on Tuesday. {{/usCountry}}

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Investigators found that their versions were largely similar and are now cross-checking them with documentary and technical evidence collected during the probe.

Police learned that Mishra had been working with Bajaj as an accountant for nearly a decade and was considered one of his most trusted employees. He was reportedly drawing a monthly salary of around ₹35,000.

Investigators further found that the day-to-day operations of the hotel were largely controlled by Mishra. He allegedly supervised both work shifts, managed staff deployment and duty rosters, maintained guest-related records and oversaw administrative functions.

According to sources, Mishra was also responsible for monitoring compliance with safety requirements, maintaining licence-related documents and handling various legal and operational formalities of the establishment.

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When questioned about guest registers, identity records, licensing papers and other documents, Mishra claimed that all records had been maintained at the hotel but were completely destroyed in the fire.

Police, however, are seeking independent verification of the claim. Investigators are collecting records from various government departments, online portals and associated agencies to reconstruct the hotel's documentary history and determine accountability.

The probe has also confirmed that Mishra was present during the fire incident. According to investigators, he reached the hotel at around 9.30 am after learning about the blaze, when fire department personnel were already carrying out rescue and firefighting operations.

Sources said he remained at the spot for some time before leaving.

Thereafter, he allegedly travelled across different parts of the city using buses and the Metro while following developments through news reports and social media updates.

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Police are now trying to ascertain why he left the scene and to establish his movements and activities during the period he remained away from investigators.

The June 3 fire, one of the deadliest hotel blazes in the national capital in recent years, killed 21 people and left several others injured.

The investigation is focusing on possible negligence, fire safety violations and alleged lapses in the licensing and operation of the establishment.