Delhi house collapses due to LPG blast days after Saket tragedy; residents feared trapped

At least six people were injured and many were feared trapped after a single-storey house reportedly collapsed in Delhi's Mukundpur area in an LPG blast on Tuesday morning.

The collapse was reported at 9.37 am in Gali No. 1, Part-2, Ishu Vihar. (HT File photo)

"We got information that a blast took place and a building collapsed due to which some people are trapped. Rescue teams rushed to the spot and launched operations," an official of the Delhi Fire Service was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

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The collapse was reported at 9.37 am in Gali No. 1, Part-2, Ishu Vihar. Five rescue vehicles are reportedly at the collapse site.

Also Read: A phone call helped save a man trapped in collapse rubble in Saidulajab

Six people have reportedly been injured in the incident, and their current condition will be clear following a medical examination. The building where the accident occurred was used for polishing utensils, ANI reported, citing police.

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{{^usCountry}} The building collapse in Delhi's Mukundpur area comes days after another building collapsed in Delhi's Saidulajab near Saket metro station, killing at least six people. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The building collapse in Delhi's Mukundpur area comes days after another building collapsed in Delhi's Saidulajab near Saket metro station, killing at least six people. {{/usCountry}}

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At around 7pm on Saturday, a six-storey building collapsed and fell onto a neighbouring canteen. The building's owner, 71-year-old Karamveer Zaildar was later arrested and booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, negligent conduct with respect to buildings and causing hurt.

The house collapse took place at Western Marg, Saidulajab, near Saket Metro station.

Days after the collapse that killed six people, an HT report revealed that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) had booked the structure, but no action was taken. The process of “booking” in this case refers to a designation allotted to building that have violated regulatory norms.

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The incident sparked fury among residents and families of those killed, and renewed calls for checking the status of some constructions in the national capital.