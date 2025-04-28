Delhi: I.T. official who faked raid on Janakpuri man’s home, held after 2 yrs

Inspired by the Bollywood film, a 36-year-old income tax department official who allegedly orchestrated a fake raid at a businessman’s house in Janakpuri was arrested two years after the incident, Delhi Police said. According to police, on August 1, 2023, the group reached the businessman’s house in a car, confined the security guards, and entered the premises. (Representational image)

The accused, identified as Deepak Kashyap, a personal secretary in the income tax office, had been absconding since the raid. Police said Kashyap misused his position to access departmental documents and gather information about a 63-year-old businessman who runs an elevator and escalator company. He allegedly roped in a Delhi Police head constable and six others, including a woman, to pose as officials during the raid.

According to police, on August 1, 2023, the group reached the businessman’s house in a car, confined the security guards, and entered the premises. They allegedly threatened the businessman’s wife and two sons, demanding ₹10-12 crore while threatening them with arrest over an alleged fraudulent land deal.

However, Kashyap and his team failed to extort any money after realising there was hardly any cash at the house. The victims managed to contact a local assistant commissioner of police (ACP), who intervened and saved the family. Kashyap initially escaped, even securing bail before it was later cancelled.

“His technical data, financial transactions, and social media activity were continuously monitored. On Saturday, we finally received information that our accused was in Delhi and was hiding in the Sabzi Mandi area. The team was sent, and he was finally arrested,” said DCP (crime) Aditya Gautam. Kashyap has been charged with counts of dacoity, criminal conspiracy, personation of a public servant, trespass, extortion, etc under the Indian Penal Code.

Police said Kashyap, who joined the department as a stenographer in 2012, frequently changed locations and hid in villages across Uttar Pradesh. “We were waiting for him to come to Delhi. He was traced after he made a payment for food at a local joint,” said an investigator.