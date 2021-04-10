Delhi imposes new Covid-19 curbs. What allowed, what's not

Witnessing a spike in Covid-19 cases and battling the fourth wave of the pandemic, authorities in Delhi on Saturday imposed new restrictions on several activities and movement of people.

The fresh curbs come on the day Delhi reported 7897 cases of the coronavirus disease, pushing the Capital’s cumulative tally to 714,423, according to a health bulletin. The fatalities also rose sharply in the last 24 hours after 39 new deaths were recorded, the bulletin added. A total of 11,235 people have succumbed to the deadly viral infection since the pandemic began last year.

The national capital reported 8521 cases of coronavirus disease on Friday and there were 7437 infections on Thursday. On the preceding two days, the case count had stood above 5000. Delhi witnessed the highest single-day spike to date of 8593 cases on November 11 in 2020, while on November 19, the national capital had recorded 131 Covid-19 deaths, the highest single-day fatality count so far.

Here are the restrictions imposed by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority:

WHAT'S NOT ALLOWED

All social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural and religious gatherings were banned in view of rising Covid-19 cases, the authority ordered.

Swimming pools in Delhi will remain closed except for those training for national and global events.

WHAT'S ALLOWED WITH RESTRICTIONS

Not more than 20 people will be allowed in funeral gatherings in the national capital and up to 50 guests can attend weddings.

Delhi Metro, DTC and cluster buses will run at 50 per cent capacity in view of rising coronavirus disease cases.

DDMA said restaurants and bars in Delhi will be allowed to operate at 50 per cent occupancy.

Negative RT-PCR report will be required for travellers arriving in the national capital from Maharashtra by air, the DDMA said, adding those without a report will have to undergo 14-day quarantine.

Stadia for organising sports events shall be allowed without spectators.

Cinemas, theatres and multiplexes will be allowed to function with up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity.

Private offices and organisations advised staggering office timings. DDMA has advised that the offices follow the practice of work from home as much as possible.

All government offices in Delhi with officers of the level of Grade-1/ equivalent and above to the extent of 50 per cent and the remaining staff will attend up to 50 per cent requirement.

Only essential activities to be allowed in containment zones.

No restriction on intra-state and inter-state movement of people and goods.

