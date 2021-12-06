Delhi: Inmate assaults lawyer in Tihar jail, probe ordered

New Delhi: A lawyer appointed by the government to help prison inmates with their cases was allegedly assaulted by one of the prisoners at Tihar jail on December 1, prison officers aware of the incident said.

The officers said that the lawyer was immediately rescued by the warders, and the prisoner was restrained. An inquiry has been ordered against the inmate, who could be punished under prison rules if found guilty. The punishment may include cancellation of visits by family members, restriction on calls to family and cancellation of furlough or parole.

The incident was reported on December 1 afternoon inside Tihar jail number 3, the officers said. They added that the lawyer was among those who are appointed by the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) and the Delhi High Court Services Committee, and help prisoners with legal matters without charging a fee.

“Our warders rescued the advocate. This was an unusual incident because prisoners normally do not attack lawyers. The lawyers visit the jail to help prisoners without charging a penny. We are looking into the details of the incident. An inquiry by the superintendent is in process,” said a prison officer who asked not to be named.

The prison department also denied unverified messages on social media groups that the lawyer was allegedly held hostage, and that there was a stand-off between the prisoners and warders. “The reports are wrong. The prisoner was immediately restrained. The advocate was administered first aid at the jail hospital. Also, only one prisoner was involved in the incident. We may also file a police complaint on completion of the inquiry,” the officer quoted above said.