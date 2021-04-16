Delhi is the country's worst-hit Covid-19 city now

Delhi has overtaken Mumbai to become the most affected city in the country by the coronavirus pandemic in terms of daily Covid-19 tally. On Wednesday, Delhi recorded 17,282 cases of Covid-19, in the highest single-day surge in the Capital since the pandemic began and reported more than 100 deaths, according to the health department's data. Data shows Mumbai's single-day peak so far is 11,163, which were reported on April 4.

Delhi reported 8593 cases--the highest single-day spike till the third wave of the pandemic--on November 11 last year and the city recorded 131 Covid-19 deaths, the highest single-day fatality count, on November 18. The positivity rate on November 14 last year had stood at 15.33 per cent, according to official data. The Capital recorded 10,774 cases on April 11, overtaking the highest daily surge till the third wave. Since then, Covid-19 cases in Delhi have been on an upward spiral--they surged to 13,468 on Tuesday and 17,282 on Wednesday.

Till Wednesday, Mumbai recorded 130,228 Covid-19 cases and 464 deaths in April. In March, financial capital of the country saw 88,710 cases and 216 fatalities, according to official data. Data shows that in the same month, Delhi registered 23,141 cases and 117 deaths.

Bengaluru recorded 8,155 Covid-19 cases and Chennai 2,564, their highest daily surge, on Wednesday. Pune's highest single-day since the pandemic began was 12,494 cases, recorded on April 4.

Delhi has recorded 77,775 Covid-19 cases, witnessing a massive rise of 234 per cent, from April 4 to April 13 and 376 people have died due to the disease during the same period. The test positivity rate – a ratio of the number of positive cases to total tests conducted – went up to 20.2% on Thursday from 0.59% a month ago – the highest in since June 26. Since April 1, the seven-day average of daily infections have shot up 590% and the city now has 54,309 active cases. The Capital logged 16,699 cases on Thursday but the positivity rate soared to 20.22% because of lower testing the previous day as it was a public holiday.

As the national capital's health infrastructure was overwhelmed with the massive spike in Covid-19 cases, the Delhi government shut malls, gymnasiums, spas, assembly halls, entertainment parks and auditoriums, barred dine-in facilities at restaurants, reduced capacity at cinemas at 30% until April 30 and clamped a curfew on movement and assembly of people this weekend. An order by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said the weekend curfew will be in place between 10pm on Friday and 5am on Monday. Essential service workers and people out for emergencies, outstation travel or weddings will be allowed, said the order. A 10pm-5am night curfew restrictions are already in place until April 30.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the situation will be monitored closely, the curbs could be extended beyond April 30 and the curfew could also be imposed on following weekends, if needed. “People should not think of it as an inconvenience for them. It is in fact for their own safety,” he added.

Kejrwal said essential services and weddings will not be affected during the weekend curfew and passes will be provided to those attending these ceremonies.