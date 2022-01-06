Delhi issues first caste certificate to son based on mother’s credentials

Changing an age-old system, the Delhi government has started issuing caste certificates and other related documents to single mothers.

On Tuesday, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia handed over the first caste certificate issued on a mother’s credentials. This was the first time that the son of a single mother belonging to the Scheduled Caste received a caste certificate based on his mother’s caste certificate in Delhi after an eight year struggle, Sisodia said.

The deputy CM said the change was made possible due to the intervention of Karol Bagh MLA Vishesh Ravi who followed up the matter with the district administration for over a year, and even raised the matter in the Delhi assembly. “Due to his persistent intervention Geeta Devi’s child received an SC caste certificate based on her caste certificate. Not only Devi, but thousands of single SC/ST mothers like her will benefit from this,” Sisodia said.

Previously, SC/ST caste certificates were issued based only on the father’s caste certificate or paternal side documents. Due to this, several single mothers couldn’t get SC/ST caste certificates for their children.

“Many times they had to face harassment from the ex-husband/ in-laws to get a caste certificate for their children. Many children of single SC/ST mothers couldn’t get their caste certificate despite growing up in a deprived and vulnerable environment. They couldn’t receive even their basic rights such as reservation and scholarships due to lack of caste certificates,” Ravi said.

Devi is one such single mother who had been struggling to get a SC caste certificate for her child for the past eight years. She said her application was rejected multiple times due to lack of her child’s father’s caste certificate. She said she approached Ravi about a year ago.