Several parts of South, Central and South East Delhi are likely to witness water supply disruption for 24 hours from Saturday evening as the Delhi Jal Board will undertake schedule repair and maintenance work on Kilokari main water supply line near ITO. Delhi Jal Board advisory on water supply on May 31 and June 1

The areas likely to be impacted include Rajghat and its adjoining areas, Vidhan Sabha, New Delhi Municipal Council area, Hans Bhawan, CGO complex and the surrounding areas, Nizamuddin, Defence Colony, and South Extension and adjoining areas, DJB said on Thursday.

“A shutdown for 24 hours has been approved by competent authority in respect of work of raising of 900 mm diameter Kilokari main pipe line blocking the flow of water of drain number 12 near Hans Bhawan ITO. This will come into effect on May 31 from 5pm onwards,” the DJB advisory said.

During repairs, water supply in the Kilokari main originating from the 40mgd (million gallon per day) plant will remain shut. “Public is advised to make judicious use of water and water tankers shall be available on demand from DJB help line 1916,” the water utility said.

According to a second advisory, DJB’s interconnection work for New Mehrauli water main line at four locations will also impact water supply in Mehrauli, Sarvapriya Vihar, Begumpur, Kalu Sarai, Sarvodya Enclave, Adhchini, Katwaria Sarai Village and Qutub Institutional area. Supply on the evening of May 31 and morning of June 1 will be disrupted.