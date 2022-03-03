Delhi Jal Board operationalises new underground reservoir in Mayapuri

The Delhi Jal Board on Thursday operationalised its new underground reservoir and booster pumping station (BPS) in west Delhi’s Mayapuri. The facility has a capacity to store 1.24 crore litres of water and will help provide enhanced supply to around 150,000 residents in the area, water minister Satyendar Jain said afterits inauguration.

“Areas in Mayapuri face a water crisis, which worsens during the summer. This underground reservoir and BPS have been set up to address that issue. The project is an important step in augmenting pressure of the supplied water and also in resolving the water crisis in Delhi,” Jain said.

The availability of raw water continues to be a problem in the city, especially during summer months. With an estimated demand of 1,236 MGD (million gallons per day), Delhi faces a demand-supply gap of approximately 300MGD.

The Mayapuri reservoir is the third one to be opened in the past two days.On Wednesday, Jain inaugurated two underground reservoirs with a cumulative capacity of 5.63 crore litres water in Sonia Vihar and Mundka.

The Mayapuri underground reservoir will cater to households in Hari Nagar constituency and Delhi Cantonment area. A booster pumping station helps tackle low pressure supply, by providing the extra boost needed to bring water pressure to the desired level.

Jain said the introduction of Mayapuri reservoir will directly benefit approximately 150,000 residents of Khazan Basti, Maya Enclave, Hari Nagar, Subhash Nagar, and Mayapuri.

The Mayapuri reservoir project suffered a delay of over two and a half years, prompting the DJB to issue a show cause notice to the contractor in August 2020. The ₹14-crore project was launched in 2018 to meet the growing demands of the area and it was scheduled to be completed by June 2019.

