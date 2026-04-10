Delhi Jal Board restricts site access to curb cybercrime

New Delhi Previously, officials said, unrestricted access allowed scammers to call customers posing as DJB officials and threatening disconnection to steal money. (Representative photo)

More than a year after the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) website’s Know Your KNO portal allowed scammers to steal data of residents and misuse it for targeted cybercrimes, the Delhi Jal Board has restricted access to information only to registered users, officials aware of the matter said.

Previously, officials said, unrestricted access allowed scammers to call customers posing as DJB officials and threatening disconnection to steal money. A check by HT found that at present, the portal now asks for a mobile number and a one-time password for users to log in.

A Delhi Jal Board spokesperson said, “Yes, we have made permanent changes now. Earlier, we removed the portal but we know the customers do need the portal to access KNO. So, we are now only allowing registered users. Only they can log in. Earlier, anyone could see details of any resident. Now, even after log in, you can access only your connection details. We have stopped giving out all personal details to protect the citizens.”

In June 2025, Delhi Police had flagged the mass cyber scam. The accused would contact victims with disconnection threats, use their personal and bill details to establish credibility, and steal money through malicious mobile applications or other means. The scam accounted for 20% of the cybercrimes reported in Delhi during that period.

The DJB also sought to create awareness then, as previously, anyone could input a partial address—as few as 10 characters—and access detailed results showing residents’ full names, addresses, mobile numbers, and unique connection numbers (KNOs). There are 2.9 million water connections across Delhi.

On Thursday, the Delhi Police said they have now received information that the portal has been completely revised.

“We received information in March about the changes. Taking our suggestion, the portal is now offering only restricted access to residents only. This has prevented the cases and we don’t get DJB related calls now,” a senior police officer aware of the investigation said.

While no arrest has been made in the DJB scams, police said teams are working to identify the gangs behind it.