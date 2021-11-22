Delhi Jal Board services will now be available online. Details here

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said on Monday it has decided to move its service online so that consumers will not have to stand in long queues to avail them and to “ensure complete transparency within the system.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We are going online in several of our services, hope our #consumers won't face any issues !!” the DJB said in a tweet.

After the DJB’ move, consumers in Delhi can generate bills, lodge billing-related grievances, apply for new water and sewer connections, address correction, permission for bore well and raise other requests through its website -- www.djb.gov.in -- or the M-Seva mobile application.

"DJB services will be made faceless and online portals introduced to bring them under one roof. Help desks will be set up in every zone to help each and every citizen of Delhi to avail the online services and register their grievances," Delhi water minister and DJB chairperson Satyendar Jain said after a meeting of the board, according to news agency PTI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read | Delhi sewer network to cover all eligible homes by June 2022, says Jain

A statement issued by the board said that DJB has also approved the decision to shift all the services of the zonal revenue offices online to smoothen out the existing glitches in the system and make it completely faceless, the news agency reported.

"The step is aimed at delivering services to consumers in a transparent way and in a time-bound manner," Jain said and added that it will have huge long-term benefits and people will not have to stand in queues.

The DJB has also approved the creation of 49 posts at the senior level for better coordination on the ongoing initiatives, especially those related to cleaning the Yamuna and providing round-the-clock supply of water in the national capital.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}