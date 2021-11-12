Delhi sewer network to cover all eligible homes by June 2022, says Jain

Satyendar Jain, the water minister of Delhi and chairman of Delhi Jal board said on Thursday that the government plans to connect all left out households under “sewered areas” with the existing sewer network by June 2022. He also claimed that the sewer lines falling into the storm-water drains of the city will be disconnected by 31st March 2022. Jain held a board meeting with senior DJB officials on Thursday during which issues of water contamination, mixing of storm-water drains and sewage line and the projects related to improvement in wastewater collection in the city were reviewed.

Jain said that all the households will get sewer connections and no household will be allowed to discharge wastewater into nearby drain or Yamuna. “Delhi Government is committed to laying sewer lines in all the colonies. All the officials were given a month’s time to formulate the plans and policies for the implementation of the water and sewer connections. The timelines for these projects have been fixed,” he added. “This will divert all the wastewater from the storm water drain into the STPs. I have directed the officials of the Delhi Jal Board to complete this project within 6 months’ time so that wastewater can be diverted to STP for treatment and only clean water flows in the river. A monthly assessment will be done to keep an account of the work that is being done in these projects,” Jain said.

The water utility will connect the households under sewered areas with the sewer network by June 2022 under ‘Mukhyamantri Sewer Connection Yojana’. The scheme to provide free sewer connections was announced in November 2019 in run up to the 2020 Delhi assembly elections. Till January 2021, sewer lines had been commissioned in 561 out of 1799 unauthorized colonies in Delhi. A DJB official said that all the 1799 colonies are to be covered by December 2024.

Jain said that DJB will use the latest technology like cutter machines pre-cast structures and HDPE (High-density polyethylene) pipelines to complete the project relatively faster. He added that currently, DJB uses an outdated excavation method which causes collateral damage on the site and takes time for repairs and instructions have been issued to use the new technology.

“All the points where the sewer line is connected to stormwater drains will be disconnected in 4 months by 31st March 2022 so that sewer water does not drain from rainwater drains. DJB officials have been instructed to survey and create a list of all the old and new points where the sewer line is connected to the stormwater drain within 1 month,” Jain added. The intermixing of storm water drains and sewage network is often cited as one of the key reasons behind the water-logging at several vulnerable sites.

The officials of the DJB were directed to complete the ongoing work of trunk sewer lines before monsoon season, the government said in an official statement. “200 kms of trunk sewers will be desilted before June 2022. To resolve issues of sewer overflowing, choking and smooth conveyance, I have instructed the officials to clean all the trunk sewers and peripheral sewer within 6 months before the next monsoon season,” Jain said.