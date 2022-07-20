Delhi: Kanwariyas protest on GT Road, hold up traffic
Scores of Kanwariyas (pilgrims participating in Kanwar Yatra) on Tuesday blocked the Grand Trunk (GT) Road near Muslim-dominated Seelampur in north-east Delhi and staged a protest alleging that a piece of meat was thrown outside a Kanwar camp, set up near the Seelampur Metro station parking, as a result of which the holy Ganga water that they fetched from Haridwar had gone impure. The protest held up traffic for nearly an hour, resulting in long tailbacks on both sides of the carriageway.
Police later clarified that they did not find any meat at the camp and are scanning the CCTV footage to ascertain the veracity of the allegations.
Agitated Kanwariyas shouted slogans against the authorities and alleged that the meat was thrown near their camp deliberately, with an intent to hurt their religious sentiments. Several senior police officers reached the spot and spoke to the pilgrims to pacify them. Police said they will look into the matter and strict legal action will be taken, if anyone is found to be at fault.
After their assurance, the Kanwariyas dispersed and vehicular movement was restored on the GT Road and other adjoining roads, police said.
A senior police officer said on Tuesday afternoon, a group of Kanwar pilgrims from Alwar in Rajasthan arrived at the camp and put their Kanwars (containers with Ganga water) at the designated spot outside the camp. They went to have food and water and one of them returned to find a piece of meat near his Kanwar. He raised the alarm and informed the other Kanwariyas.
Soon, they gathered on the GT Road and started agitating, blocking the movement of vehicles. They began shouting slogans against police and authorities. The police soon reached the spot to pacify the pilgrims and restore traffic.
“We did not find any meat at the camp. However, CCTV cameras installed around the camp are being scanned to verify the allegations. There is a possibility that a stray dog might have dragged the piece of meat to the camp and later taken it away,” an officer said, asking not to be named.
He added that the police later arranged a vehicle to ferry the Kanwariyas to Haridwar again to fetch back holy water.
Orientation programme held for Delhi govt school heads
Delhi on Tuesday conducted a joint-orientation program for heads of schools from Delhi government schools and MCD schools to review the learnings from the implementation of Mission Buniyaad. Mission Buniyaad is a learning competency program that seeks to plug learning gaps and improve the reading, writing and basic mathematical abilities of children in classes 3 to 9. The orientation was led by MCD Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti and Secretary (Education) Shri Ashok Kumar.
Uddhav led Sena’s representation in LS and state assembly from western Maha comes to nil
Among the 12 Lok Sabha members that joined Eknath Shinde camp on Tuesday in Delhi, included three members from western Maharashtra. With this, Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena's representation from western Maharashtra in parliament's lower house and in state legislative assembly has come to nil. Shiv Sena had three MPs from western Maharashtra including Shrirang Barne from Maval Lok Sabha seat in Pune district, Sanjay Mandlik from Kolhapur constituency and Dhairyasheel Mane from Hatkanagale.
Fire breaks out in residential building in east Delhi, 12 rescued
As many as 12 persons were rescued after a fire broke out at a four-storey building in east Delhi's New Ashok Nagar on Tuesday afternoon, Delhi Fire Services officials said, adding that it took five tenders till evening to bring the fire under control. DFS director Atul Garg said a call was received from New Ashok Nagar area at 3.34pm, alerting them about the structure fire.
JNU students allege violation of rules in hostel allotment
New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union on Tuesday alleged that reservation policies were being violated in the hostel allotment process at the varsity with the administration not allocating hostels to SC/ST students on a priority basis. “Hostels are not being allotted on priority basis for SC/ST students and there are discrepancies in OBC reservations as well,” said the JNUSU. The students' body also accused the DoE of acting in a biased manner.
3,000 calls received on Delhi govt’s anti-pollution toll-free number
New Delhi: Twelve days after launching the 'Paryavaran Mitra' campaign which asks people to come forward as volunteers and assist the Delhi government in its fight against pollution, Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday said the government had so far received over 3,500 missed calls on their toll-free number. Rai was chairing a review meeting on the process for selecting these volunteers, stating the environment department had begun the initial screening process.
