IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi: Khan market oxygen concentrator seizure case transferred to Crime Branch
Delhi Police sealed Khan Chacha restaurant after oxygen concentrators and other medical supplies being black marketted were seized from here in Khan Market, in New Delhi,(Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
Delhi Police sealed Khan Chacha restaurant after oxygen concentrators and other medical supplies being black marketted were seized from here in Khan Market, in New Delhi,(Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Delhi: Khan market oxygen concentrator seizure case transferred to Crime Branch

Five people were arrested on Friday for involvement in the case.
READ FULL STORY
ANI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 08, 2021 11:45 AM IST

The Khan market case involving the recovery of 105 oxygen concentrators has been transferred to the Delhi Police Crime Branch, said the Delhi Police on Saturday.

Five people were arrested on Friday for involvement in the case.

The two restaurants - Khan Chacha and Town Hall - owned by Navneet Kalra, who is currently absconding, while the manager and three staffers were apprehended on Friday for running a black marketing racket in the national capital.

The Delhi police got their hands on screenshots of Navneet Kalra's WhatsApp chat group which reveal his involvement in the case.

According to the police, on April 26, Kalra has written about the demand and supply of oxygen concentrators. They have also received video footage of the area outside Khan Chacha restaurant.

Gourav Khanna, CEO of Matrix Cellular was also arrested in connection with the case. His company had received a consignment of 650 concentrators, out of which 524 have been seized. These concentrators were being sold for 71,000 each, as per the police.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP