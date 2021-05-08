Delhi: Khan market oxygen concentrator seizure case transferred to Crime Branch

The Khan market case involving the recovery of 105 oxygen concentrators has been transferred to the Delhi Police Crime Branch, said the Delhi Police on Saturday.

Five people were arrested on Friday for involvement in the case.

The two restaurants - Khan Chacha and Town Hall - owned by Navneet Kalra, who is currently absconding, while the manager and three staffers were apprehended on Friday for running a black marketing racket in the national capital.

The Delhi police got their hands on screenshots of Navneet Kalra's WhatsApp chat group which reveal his involvement in the case.

According to the police, on April 26, Kalra has written about the demand and supply of oxygen concentrators. They have also received video footage of the area outside Khan Chacha restaurant.

Gourav Khanna, CEO of Matrix Cellular was also arrested in connection with the case. His company had received a consignment of 650 concentrators, out of which 524 have been seized. These concentrators were being sold for ₹71,000 each, as per the police.