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Delhi L-G goes down memory lane while St Stephen's graduates; urges them to pursue excellence

Delhi L-G goes down memory lane while St Stephen's graduates; urges them to pursue excellence

Updated on: May 02, 2026 06:23 pm IST
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New Delhi, Delhi Lt Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Saturday visited his alma mater St Stephen's College and addressed the graduating class of 2026, urging students to pursue excellence with competence, character, confidence and a sense of responsibility.

Delhi L-G goes down memory lane while St Stephen's graduates; urges them to pursue excellence

Addressing the Annual Dismissal Service at the college, Sandhu reflected on his time at the institution, describing it as a formative space that shaped his intellectual outlook and personal values.

"St Stephen's has not only been a place of academic pursuit, but also a space where ideas were shaped, perspectives were challenged, and friendships were formed," he said.

Recalling his student days, the L-G said memories of classrooms, debates and conversations continue to influence his life and career.

Highlighting the college's legacy, he said the institution has, for over a century, nurtured generations who have contributed across fields including public service, academia and business.

Sandhu emphasised two key takeaways from his time at the college , intellectual curiosity and a balance between excellence and humility.

"Heartiest congratulations to the graduating class. May you carry forward the rich legacy, intellect, and unique spirit of the College as you embark on your journeys ahead," he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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