Delhi L-G Saxena sends legal notice to AAP leaders for defamation

Published on Sep 05, 2022 07:04 PM IST

On August 29, the AAP had alleged in Delhi Assembly that Saxena had pressured his employees to exchange demonetised notes worth ₹1,400 crore in 2016 when he was KVIC chairman.

Delhi lieutenant governor (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena on Monday sent a legal notice to Aam Aadmi Party leaders, including Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj, Durgesh Pathak, Sanjay Singh and Jasmine Shah, for levelling "derogatory, malicious" charges against him, news agency PTI reported.

The notice asks the AAP leaders to issue a press release "directing all members of the party and all persons associated with it, whether directly or indirectly, to cease and desist from spreading and circulating false, defamatory, malicious and unsubstantiated statements".

The legal notice also asks the AAP leaders to comply with the requisitions within 48 hours of its receipt.

AAP accused Delhi LG of corruption, misusing his position

On August 29, the AAP had alleged in Delhi Assembly that Saxena had pressured his employees to exchange demonetised notes worth 1,400 crore in 2016 when he was KVIC chairman. The party also accused him of misusing his position and awarding a contract for the interior designing of a Khadi lounge in Mumbai to his daughter when he was the KVIC chairman. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party demanded a CBI and ED probe in the matter and demanded his resignation and arrest.

