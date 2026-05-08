Delhi launches beautification drive ahead of India-Africa, Big Cat summits

Delhi has launched a citywide beautification and infrastructure upgrade drive ahead of two major international events later this month — the India-Africa Forum Summit and the International Big Cat Alliance Summit — with civic agencies racing to complete road repairs, landscaping and traffic planning before foreign delegates and heads of state begin arriving in the Capital.

Senior government officials said preparations have been divided into three focus areas — eight key road corridors, 12 heritage sites and 13 hotels — with the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Public Works Department (PWD) and other agencies directed to coordinate works. (ANI)

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Senior government officials said preparations have been divided into three focus areas — eight key road corridors, 12 heritage sites and 13 hotels — with the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Public Works Department (PWD) and other agencies directed to coordinate works in line with the summit schedules.

The India-Africa Forum Summit will take place fromMay 38-31 and the International Big Cat Alliance Summit from June 1-2, at Bharat Mandapam.

“Based on the experiences and shortcomings in hosting the G20 Summit and the recent AI Summit, several modifications have been made to our preparations this time to ensure better coordination in mobility and event scheduling,” a senior government official said. The official added that May 15 has been set as the deadline for the initial phase of repair and beautification works.

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{{^usCountry}} As per the schedule shared by the Centre with the Delhi government, the five-day India-Africa Forum Summit (CHECK) will begin with senior officials’ meetings on May 28, followed by foreign affairs and business forum meetings on May 29. Foreign dignitaries and heads of state are expected to begin arriving on May 30, when several bilateral meetings are also likely to be held. The leaders’ summit is scheduled for May 31. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per the schedule shared by the Centre with the Delhi government, the five-day India-Africa Forum Summit (CHECK) will begin with senior officials’ meetings on May 28, followed by foreign affairs and business forum meetings on May 29. Foreign dignitaries and heads of state are expected to begin arriving on May 30, when several bilateral meetings are also likely to be held. The leaders’ summit is scheduled for May 31. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Meetings related to the International Big Cat Alliance Summit will be held on June 1. “There will be other events on the sidelines such as a banquet dinner hosted by the Prime Minister, exhibitions and special programmes for spouses of heads of state,” the senior official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meetings related to the International Big Cat Alliance Summit will be held on June 1. “There will be other events on the sidelines such as a banquet dinner hosted by the Prime Minister, exhibitions and special programmes for spouses of heads of state,” the senior official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “There are two international events that we will be hosting soon and thousands of delegates from across the world will be arriving in Delhi. We have instructed NDMC and MCD to ensure the best civic amenities. All road repairs, footpaths and public infrastructure works should be completed within the stipulated deadline. Traffic planning must also be done in advance so that there are no complaints of congestion during the events,” urban development minister Ashish Sood said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “There are two international events that we will be hosting soon and thousands of delegates from across the world will be arriving in Delhi. We have instructed NDMC and MCD to ensure the best civic amenities. All road repairs, footpaths and public infrastructure works should be completed within the stipulated deadline. Traffic planning must also be done in advance so that there are no complaints of congestion during the events,” urban development minister Ashish Sood said. {{/usCountry}}

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The corridors identified for special attention include the airport stretch from NH-8 to Dhaula Kuan; Ring Road sections between AIIMS and Dhaula Kuan; Rajghat-Shantivan; Mathura Road; Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg; JLN Marg; Sri Aurobindo Marg; and the Bharat Mandapam corridor, where several meetings are expected to be held.

“All departments have been directed to complete beautification and repair work by May 15, after which the urban development department will issue orders for inspections by SDMs designated as nodal officers,” the senior official said.

The works include repairs to street furniture and fountains, installation of ornamental plants and landscaping upgrades along key stretches. Officials said PWD has been asked to engage a professional agency for road beautification, while NDMC will focus on floral displays and landscaping intended to showcase Africa and its heritage links with India.

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Delhi Traffic Police has also been directed to put in place detailed traffic management plans to minimise inconvenience to both delegates and commuters.

During the India AI Impact Summit on February 16-20, large-scale traffic congestion was reported across Delhi. Officials, however, said the footfall during the upcoming summits is expected to be significantly lower. “Each department has been asked to set up a dedicated 24x7 control room for the summits along with appointing a nodal officer for real-time coordination. Overall preparations will be overseen by the urban development ministry,” the senior official said.

MCD has been directed to deploy sanitation workers in three shifts and install decorative lighting and artworks near Lodhi flyover and Bharat Mandapam. Plans also include a video wall near Bharat Mandapam, decorative lighting at Town Hall, India-Africa flags and murals in accordance with directions issued by the external affairs ministry.

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“Its veterinary department will remove stray animals and anti-pigeon feeding drives will also be carried out,” the official said.

The monuments and heritage sites likely to be visited by delegates include Sunder Nursery and Humayun’s Tomb; the national memorials at Raj Ghat; Red Fort and Jama Masjid; Lotus Temple and Kalkaji Temple; the Qutub complex; and Chandni Chowk-Town Hall. “The Archaeological Survey of India will undertake beautification of areas surrounding these monuments in coordination with civic agencies. The overall directions are to ensure standards better than those seen during the G20 and AI summits,” the official said.

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