Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi LG appoints 22 mid-level staff in civic body

Delhi LG appoints 22 mid-level staff in civic body

Published on Dec 17, 2022 10:30 PM IST

An official from the LG’s office said the appointees include three additional deputy commissioners and joint collectors

LG VK Saxena last week directed Delhi’s chief secretary to appoint 16 additional women officers as sub-registrars. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent

Lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Saturday approved the appointment of 22 mid-level officials in Delhi’s civic body, on deputation from other agencies in the city.

“The officials have been appointed on deputation from other government departments , including the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), the state comptroller and auditor general, and the CGST and income tax department. These officers will help the understaffed Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) better discharge its administrative, revenue, valuation and collection functions,” said the official.

An official from the LG’s office said the appointees include three additional deputy commissioners and joint collectors. The rest are administrative officers.

The appointments were made after a process of open advertisements, and were picked by a selection committee.

Last week, Saxena directed Delhi’s chief secretary to appoint 16 additional women officers as sub-registrars. This, he argued, would ensure more sensitive, corruption-free and empathetic public dealing.

