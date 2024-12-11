Delhi LG calls for crackdown on tobacco, drug use at educational institutions

New Delhi: Lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena ordered the education department to crack down on the sale and use of cigarettes and tobacco products in and around schools and colleges, officials with the LG secretariat said on Wednesday. Besides, he also urged officials responsible to address concerns of drug abuse among students, they said. Sale of tobacco within 100 yards of schools is prohibited. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Saxena ordered strict implementation of tobacco-free guidelines for educational institutes at the 9th review meeting of the state-level Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD), held on December 6.

Officials said the Chief Secretary was also instructed to issue orders to ensure strict adherence to these guidelines and appoint nodal officers in each institution to comply with the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003. The names and contact numbers of these nodal officers will be prominently displayed in every institution, officials said.

“The LG emphasised on the critical role of these nodal officers in overseeing compliance with COTPA and addressing drug abuse concerns. His directives come in response to National Health Mission’s guidelines for educational institutions. The communication sent to the CS also emphasises upon the importance of creating awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco use, organising tobacco cessation programs, and providing counselling and support services to students and staff,” an official said.

COTPA and National Health Mission (NHM) guidelines mandate the display of signage at prominent places, designating tobacco monitors from among staff, marking boundaries defining a 100-yard area around schools as a tobacco-free zone and imposing penalties on violators.

Officials said the LG discussed drug abuse among students and the lack of adequate counselling and guidance for students and parents.

The action comes as part of a month-long anti-drug campaign announced by Saxena on December 1, under which he directed police and other agencies concerned to inspect at least 200 hostels, 50 colleges, 200 schools, 200 pharmaceutical stores, 500 paan shops, all shelter homes, 200 bars and restaurants, railway stations, ISBTs and other public spaces.