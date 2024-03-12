Delhi LG inaugurates Vasudev Ghat at Yamuna with aarti

Lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena inaugurated Vasudev Ghat, located along the western bank of the Yamuna between Yamuna Ghat and Nigam Bodh Ghat, with evening aarti on Tuesday. LG Saxena participates in the aarti at Vasudev Ghat on Tuesday. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

The ghat — the first in the city to be built by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) — was previously inaccessible due to a steep slope, was littered with garbage, and had 1.5-foot-deep silt deposits from the July floods of last year. The restored riverbank now has carved pavilions and lush greens with seasonal flower beds of tulips, marigolds, and sadabahar, more than 2,000 native and naturalised trees, and 400,000 riverine grass saplings.

The 145-metre ghat has three entrances with parking space for 150 cars, and 25 steps to descend to the river. A statue of “Maa Yamuna” has been installed here, along with a chhatri covering a 300kg metal bell sourced from Jalesar in Uttar Pradesh, which produces a unique vibration and sound when rung. DDA vice chairman Subhashish Panda said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier suggested the ghat’s name.

“I am confident that with this ghat, not only will the banks of the Yamuna get back their old form but people will also get a pleasant feeling by coming here. The Yamuna does not belong to any one religion, individual, or government. It is a life giver and belongs to all of us,” said LG Saxena.

DDA has entered into an MoU with a registered society that will organise a “Yamuna Aarti” at the ghat regularly and also maintain the site, officials said. DDA plans to build a “charbagh-style” landscape around the ghat with “baradaris” and “chhatris” inspired by the nearby Qudsiya Bagh. A 2.1-metre-wide and 1.8-kilometre-long pedestrian track and a 2.8-metre-wide and 1.3-kilometre-long cycle track are also being developed near the ghat, DDA officials added.

DDA also has a larger project to redevelop the riverbank along a portion of 16 hectares between Wazirabad and Old Railway Bridge, people familiar with the matter said.

“Naturalization of flood plains for conserving the flora and creating habitats for fauna is proposed. All existing trees are being retained and 1,700 more trees of native species are being planted along with riverine grasses. Wastewater from the existing drains will be filtered using coir logs and reed plantation before releasing it directly into the river to ensure environmental sustainability,” said a second DDA official.