Delhi LG recalls pending files, sets off new row

Delhi lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena’s office recalled files concerning the removal of unauthorised religious structures that are holding up key infrastructure projects, said officials aware of the matter, citing the state government’s “inexplicable delay and inaction”, in what is the latest flashpoint in a series of standoffs between the two power centres in the national capital.

Officials in the LG secretariat said that some of the files were reportedly pending since 2017-18 and that 78 of these proposals were sitting with the home department, which is now being headed by Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

Sisodia on Sunday called the allegations “completely baseless” and accused the LG of “cheap politics”, adding that a decision on making amendments to religious structures “cannot be taken in haste.”

Saxena’s office recalled all files that have been pending for the home minister’s approvalfor more than a month by invoking rule 19(5) of the Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR), said officials aware of the matter.

The rule empowers the LG to recall files “pending inordinately” with ministers and the chief minister “in public interest” and forces the state government to send files to the LG, irrespective of whether they approved it or not.

Invoking similar powers in December last year, Saxena recalled files concerning approvals to fell trees for infrastructure projects, which were reportedly pending with the state environment ministry.

The total number of files that have been recalled has not been disclosed by the LG office. The order says that all the files that are pending for more than one month at the minister’s level have been recalled. Seventy-eight proposals from various agencies are pending with Sisodia since May 2022, LG office has stated.

An official in the LG office who asked not to be named said that these files directly impact projects meant to decongest critical traffic corridors in the city. These, said the official, include the Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road, Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, Dhaula Kuan-RTR Marg, various spots at Ring Road and the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, among others.

“It (clearance of these files)will also help in the beginning of construction of GPRA (General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) housing for government employees, apart from many other infrastructure projects, some of which have been pending since 2017,” said the official.

The official added that these files have been “inexplicably pending due to inaction on part of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government”, even after the statutory formalities, procedures and permissions were completed to remove the unauthorised religious structures.

Sisodia said it was “deeply unfortunate” that the LG was “trying to politicise” a sensitive matter.

“The filesconcern clearances to demolish several religious structures, including many big temples that have existed for decades. Any decision cannot be taken in haste. We have been assessing all the factors concerning this matter. We do not want to hurt citizens’ religious sentiments and are studying the impact of such punitive action. Any decision taken without proper assessment may lead to an adverse situation in the society and thus we will only take a call over it after carefully examining each and every aspect,” said Sisodia in a statement.

“It is deeply unfortunate that the LG is choosing to politicise such a sensitive matter. On one hand, LG has withheld every single Delhi government file. Why doesn’t he clear projects of public interest? LG’s actions raise doubts over his priorities,” he added.

In 2009, the Supreme Court issued orders to demolish, relocate or regulate unauthorised religious structures from all public places in the country.

In 2014, Delhi governmentset up a “religious committee” headed by the home secretary to make recommendations regarding the removal of such structures.

Usually, land-owning agencies like the civic body, public works department (PWD) and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) are expected to file requests for removal of such structures.

A second official from the LG office said that despite the recommendations of the religious committee, the home department kept 78 proposals pending since May 2022.

“The proposals to remove unauthorised religious structures along the Delhi–Saharanpur Expressway at seven locations have been pending since 2018. Similarly, permissions related to a project to decongest 77 key corridors have been pending for almost five years. On December 16, 2022, the home department wrote to the minister Sisodia requesting him to approve and forward these cases to the LG but the files are still pending,” added the official.

Reacting to the allegations over this delay, Sisodia listed files he said are pending with Saxena’s office.

“The file related to the foreign teachers training programme in Finland has been pending with the LG for months, and he has held back the approval on the appointment of principals. In 2015-16, we sent an amendment to the Education Act to the Union home ministry. The ministry has been sitting on the file for seven years. Is the demolition of religio0us structures more urgent than giving good education to children?” said Sisodia.

