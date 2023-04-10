Delhi LG slams Kejriwal over comments on PM Modi’s degrees

Delhi lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena on Sunday slammed comments by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal over the academic qualification of the Prime Minister, saying degrees are no proof of a person’s personality, intelligence and humility.

The LG said he heard the statement by the CM in the state assembly, which, he said, did not reflect the behaviour of a “very educated’ person”. (HT Photo)

Talking to HT, the LG said he heard the statement by the CM in the state assembly, which, he said, did not reflect the behaviour of a “very educated’ person”.

“I would like to say that one should not be arrogant about his/her degree as degrees are simply receipts for the cost of education. True shiksha (education) showcases your personality, intelligence and humility. I’ve seen some people who are illiterate despite having degrees from IITs. All literate people are not educated,” Saxena said.

He said one can accumulate bookish knowledge from degrees, but it is education that paves the way to wisdom.

Seconding the LG, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said Saxena rightly said educational degrees are an important acknowledgment of the courses we take up but real education makes us sober in our behaviour and respectful towards all. “Unfortunately, today in Delhi we have a chief minister who boasts of his IIT degree, but his political conduct and spoken language indicate his moral upbringing is weak,” he said.

Reacting sharply, Delhi education minister Atishi said IIT is not just a brand in the country, but across the world. “It’s very unfortunate that the LG is questioning that very IIT today,” she said. Sharing her degrees and urging the LG to do the same, she said, “From today every day an AAP leader will put out his/her degree before the country. I appeal to all leaders of the country to come forward and show their degrees to the public.”

