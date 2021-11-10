Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi LG told to decide on appointment of hospital staff
delhi news

Delhi LG told to decide on appointment of hospital staff

The Delhi high court also said the government must endeavour to make the super speciality facilities functional at the hospital by March next year, instead of July.
Delhi LG Anil Baijal. (HT Photo)
Published on Nov 10, 2021 02:07 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Delhi high court on Tuesday asked lieutenant-governor (L-G) Anil Baijal to look into and take a decision at the earliest on the issue of giving approval for additional staff for setting up a dedicated Covid-19 facility at the 1,241-bed Indira Gandhi Hospital so that its functioning is not hampered.

“We hope and expect that the L-G will look into the same to take a decision at the earliest considering the requirement of the hospital and so that its functioning is not hampered,” a bench of justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh said.

It also said the government must endeavour to make the super speciality facilities functional at the hospital by March next year, instead of July.

The court was hearing a plea by the Dwarka Court Bar Association, through advocate YP Singh, seeking to start the Indira Gandhi Hospital in Dwarka, which has been under construction for the past eight years.

Senior advocate Rahul Mehra, representing Delhi government, said of the 3,059 posts at the new hospital, the L-G has granted approval for 1,204 posts and a fresh proposal has been submitted to the L-G for 1,855 more posts. The matter will be next heard on February 1, 2022.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
anil baijal covid-19 update
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Padma Awards
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Poonam Pandey
Tamil Nadu Rainfall
Chhath Puja 2021
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 2
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP