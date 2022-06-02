Delhi LG visits Bhatti Mines, wants 80ft pits to be used for water table recharge

Lieutenant-governor (L-G) VK Saxena on Wednesday visited the Bhatti Mines reserve forest and directed officials to enhance the water table recharge in the area by linking the deep pits of the mines with localities that frequently face waterlogging problems.

He said doing so will help develop these pits as natural water bodies, which could also serve as watering holes for the fauna in the area, besides recharging the groundwater table.

“In this regard, the L-G has directed for a contour survey of the area so as to map the flow of water in the catchment. This will help in planning channels that need to be laid, which will lead up to these pits,” said an official from the L-G House. The district magistrate (south) has also been directed to identify major areas of waterlogging in the vicinity within a week’s time, so that work could commence at the earliest.

The L-G was accompanied on his site visit by the chief secretary, additional chief secretary (environment), principal chief conservator of forests, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) special officer, MCD commissioner, divisional commissioner, and principal secretary of the public works department, among other senior officials.

Officials said the bowl-shaped pits were found to be as deep as 80 feet in places. Saxena was informed that the water in these pits and reservoirs did not reach beyond four feet at present. He was also informed that around 340 hectares of the reserve forest was encroached on, to which he directed that encroachment removal measures be taken up on priority.

“The full potential of the Bhatti Mines reserve forest area could be realised by developing the area into an eco-tourism destination for residents as well as tourists,” said Saxena on Wednesday, directing officials to draw up and submit a plan in this regard within two months. He has also advised forest officials to only plant native species in the area.

“He directed that treated water be used for horticulture purposes as far as possible and asked Delhi Jal Board to submit an action plan for the same within a weeks’ time. It was also decided to constitute a multidisciplinary task force for preparing a comprehensive plan and ensuring its implementation,” an official said, asking not to be named.