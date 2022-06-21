Delhi likely to witness partly cloudy sky today, says IMD

Delhi is likely to witness a partly cloudy sky on Tuesday, with the possibility of very light rain and thundershowers, according to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast. The minimum temperature today is likely to hover around 24 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is predicted to reach 32 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature on Monday was 23.6 degrees Celsius, five degrees below normal, and the maximum temperature was 32.8 degrees Celsius, six degrees below normal. The humidity levels in the last 24 hours varied between a minimum of 61% to a maximum of 80%.

Delhi has been witnessing a partly cloudy sky and less than normal temperature levels for the past few days. The IMD has predicted similar weather conditions till Thursday.

On Tuesday morning, Delhi’s air quality was in the moderate category. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7 am stood at 131. On Monday, the average 24-hour AQI was 124, which is in the lower end of the moderate category. The prominent pollutants in Delhi’s air were PM2.5, PM10 and nitrogen dioxide.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

On Tuesday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre – System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) – said that intermittent spells of rainfall are causing wet deposition of air pollutants and improving air quality.

“Air Quality Index indicates ‘lower end of moderate’ air quality, with PM10 as the primary pollutant. Dust (size > 2.5 micrometer) contributes around 61% to PM10. For the next three days, peak wind speed is likely to be around 15-18 km/hr, causing moderate dispersion, and AQI is likely to be within ‘moderate’ or ‘upper end of satisfactory’. Moderate temperature (around 32 degrees Celsius) and mixing layer height (1-2 kms) maintains moderate ventilation by convection improving air quality,” Safar said.

