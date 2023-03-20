Delhi liquor policy case: Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody extended by 14 days

A Delhi court on Monday extended the judicial custody of former deputy chief minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, by 14 days in the case registered by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in relation to irregularities in framing and implementation of the Delhi liquor excise policy.

CBI had arrested Sisodia after an eight-hour long interrogation on February 26.

CBI had arrested Sisodia after an eight-hour long interrogation on February 26.

He was produced before Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on February 27 and was sent to CBI custody for five days.

The CBI custody was further extended for a period of two days thereafter he was sent to judicial custody.

CBI had on the earlier date of hearing alleged that specific oral as well as documentary evidence had surfaced which pointed out that Sisodia played a key role in framing of the policy.

Sisodia was produced before the special judge MK Nagpal through video conferencing as he is currently under the custody of Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the case pertaining to the liquor excise policy.

In the related money laundering case, Delhi Rouse Avenue Court on Monday also sent Arun Pillai to 14 days of judicial custody. He was produced before the court as his four days ED custody had come to an end.

Pillai, who was earlier chargesheeted by CBI in the case and granted bail by the Rouse Avenue Court, was arrested by ED on March 6.

ED had alleged that Pillai is one of the key people in the alleged case involving payments of huge kickbacks and formation of the cartel ‘south group’.

It was also alleged that Pillai was coordinating with various people to execute a political understanding between the ‘south group’ and leaders of the AAP and was involved in kickbacks from the ‘south group’ as well as their recoupments.

ED had on the last date of hearing, while seeking extension of police custody submitted before the court that Pillai had to be confronted with K Kavitha and Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy who were summoned and had appeared before ED on Monday.

Both Sisodia and Pillai will now to be produced before the Rouse Avenue Court on April 3.