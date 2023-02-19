Delhi liquor ‘scam’: CBI to question Manish Sisodia today. Top points

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday will again question Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in the Delhi excise policy case. Sisodia was summoned nearly three months after filing a chargesheet by the central agency. The questioning is likely to begin at 11am.

Top points on questioning of Manish Sisodia by CBI:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

> Manish Sisodia has not been named as an accused in the charge sheet filed in the case.

> Arrested businessmen Vijay Nair and Abhishek are among the seven accused named in the chargesheet.

> On Saturday, Sisodia alleged that the “full power” of agencies under the BJP-led central government had been unleashed to hound him. "CBI has called me again tomorrow. They have unleashed the full power of CBI, ED (Enforcement Directorate) against me, raided my house, searched my bank locker, and yet found nothing against me," he tweeted.

> In August last year, the CBI had conducted a search operation at Sisodia's Punjab National Bank locker in connection with Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 money laundering case, where according to him, the CBI had found nothing.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

> The CBI has also raided 21 places in Delhi and the NCR, including the residence of Sisodia, and the premises of four public servants.

> The investigation was done after taking into account a report forwarded by the chief secretary to Delhi's lieutenant governor VK Saxena recommending a CBI probe into the matter.

> The excise policy was passed by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi cabinet in 2021.

> It has been alleged that the Delhi government's policy of granting licences to liquor traders is in the interest of some dealers who allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly denied by AAP.

> Meanwhile, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that there was “no liquor scam” in the city and claimed that the case over his government's excise policy was created as a result of "political vendetta".

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON