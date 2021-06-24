Delhi liquor store’s license suspended after Covid-19 rules flouted

Delhi’s excise department issued a show cause notice to a liquor store for not adhering to the social distancing norms imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Thursday. The state excise department also suspended the liquor store’s L-6 license with immediate effect. The L-6 licence is given to retail vendors of Indian liquor and beer and is granted only to select undertakings of the Delhi government.

The Delhi Consumer’s Cooperative Wholesale Store (DCCWS), Shop No 4058 at Roshanara on June 22 received the notice. The notice said that the deputy commissioner (excise) deemed it fit to suspend the L-6 license of the store with immediate effect.

“It has come to the notice of the Excise Department that social distancing norm was not maintained at vend No. 4058 Roshanara Road, Delhi of Mis DCCWS. And whereas, the said conduct of M/s DCCWS is violative of the instruction of DDMA orders, which attracts the provisions of Section 17(c) of Delhi Excise Act 2009,” the notice said.

“M/s DCCWS is directed to appear 30-06-21 at 4 pm through an authorised representative along with written submission and requisite documents failing which appropriate action, under the Delhi Excise Act 2009 and the Delhi Excise Rules 2010, shall be initiated against the licenses without further reference,” the notice further added.

Delhi government earlier had directed all liquor vends in the city to deploy adequate marshals and staff to ensure that Covid-19 protocols are adhered to. It had also asked to ensure that maintaining social distance and wearing masks at the shops.

“All the four Government Corporations viz. DSIIDC, DTTDC, DSCSC and DCCWS shall deploy adequate marshals at all their vends (L-6 & L-8) and private licensees (L-7, L-9 & L-10) shall deploy their staff to ensure that COVID Appropriate Behaviour viz. wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing, regular use of sanitiser, no consumption of liquor, pan, gutkha, tobacco, shall be ensured in all the liquor shops/vends/licensees,” the order by the excise department said.

All shops, including liquor stores, were allowed to function in the Capital between 10am to 8pm daily during the easing of restrictions announced in the ongoing lockdown by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on June 13.

