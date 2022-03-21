Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi logs 108 new Covid-19 cases, zero deaths

As per the Delhi government's Covid-19 bulletin, the national capital has 505 active cases, With this, the national capital has so far recorded 18,63,899 positive cases of Covid-19. The cumulative positivity rate is 5.02 per cent.
A motorist passes by a mural of frontline workers against coronavirus at RK Puram in New Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna/HT file photo)
Updated on Mar 21, 2022 10:36 PM IST
ANI | , New Delhi

Delhi on Monday reported 108 new Covid-19 cases and zero deaths, with a daily positivity rate of 0.49 per cent.

As many as 98 people recover from the infection in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries mounted to 18,37,247. The death toll is 26,147 and the case fatality rate is 1.40 per cent.

As per government data, Delhi has 3,116 containment zones. In Covid dedicated hospital, the bed occupancy is at 0.78 per cent, in Covid Care Centres it is zero per cent and in Covid Health Centres it is also zero per cent. A total of 365 Covid-positive patients are in home isolation.

In the ongoing vaccination drive against Covid-19, 5,257 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Of these, 2,574 took their first dose and 2,301 took their second dose.

The number of beneficiaries in the 15 to 17 age group who were vaccinated in the last 24 hours is 713. The cumulative number of children in this age group is 16,43,138.

Total 4,41,905 precaution doses have also been given to the eligible beneficiaries. Of these, 382 precaution doses were administered in the last 24 hours. 

