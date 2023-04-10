Delhi logs 484 Covid-19 cases, positivity rate 26.58 per cent

Delhi on Monday logged 484 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 26.58 per cent, meaning that nearly one in every four people tested returned a positive result, according to data shared by the city government's Health department.

A healthcare worker collects a nasal swab sample of a person for COVID-19 testing in view of the rising Coronavirus cases.(ANI)

Three people suffering from COVID-19 died in the national capital. However, the health bulletin stated that COVID-19 was not the primary cause of death.

Meanwhile, health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said Monday that cases are likely to rise in the city and asked people with flu-like symptoms to wear masks and avoid public places.

"Any death is unfortunate," the Delhi health minister said, adding the "Delhi government and its health department is on high alert".

Bharadwaj cautioned people that Covid cases are expected to rise in the city in the coming days.

"Delhi is a densely populated city. Cases will rise and many people will exhibit flu-like and influenza-like symptoms such as fever and cough. But they will recover," he said.

"People with such symptoms should not venture out in public places. If at all one has to go to such places then one should wear a mask and observe other safety norms so that they don't end up infecting others," the minister said.

