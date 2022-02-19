Delhi logs 635 new Covid cases; DDMA meeting likely next week to ease more curbs

Delhi on Saturday recorded a marginal spike in its single-day Covid-19 cases as 635 people were found to be positive with the virus, according to the health bulletin data. On Friday, the national capital's daily tally was reported at 607. With the latest additions, Delhi's cumulative Covid-19 tally has reached 18,55,409, the bulletin data showed.

The case positivity rate, meanwhile, further fell to 1.13% and so did the new fatalities due to Covid-19. In the last 24 hours, as many as two patients succumbed to the virus, down from four on Friday. The death toll of Delhi has now touched 26,097.

New recoveries witnessed a drop for the second straight day on Saturday, with 791 people recuperating from Covid-19 as opposed to 854 the day before. The total number of recovered Covid-19 cases in the national capital currently stands at 18,26,695. Delhi's active caseload reduced to 2,617 on Saturday from 2,775 on Friday.

Hospitalisation rates and containment zones maintained their declining trend on Saturday too. According to the bulletin data, as many as 301 patients, including 51 suspected cases of Covid-19, are currently hospitaled across the national capital. The numbers were 347 with 53 suspected cases on Friday.

Containment zones in Delhi has gone down to 9,742 from Friday's 10,868.

The slight surge in daily Covid-19 case count in Delhi can be attributed to more tests in the last 24 hours. As many as 56,199 Covid-19 tests, of which, 46,699 are RT-PCR while the remaining 9,500 are Rapid antigen. On Friday, the national capital carried out 49,928 Covid-19 tests.

Delhi was reporting a high number of single-day Covid-19 cases, at the onset of the third wave in December last year, driven by the Omicron variant of the virus. Due to this, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had imposed several curbs, including night and weekend curfew and shutting down of educational institutions.

In staggered meetings, the committee has now lifted a majority of the restrictions, with the night curfew between 11pm and 5am, and 50% capacity at restaurants, bars and cinemas, among others, still in place. The DDMA might decide next week on easing more restrictions as Delhi continues to report low Covid-19 cases.