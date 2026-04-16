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Delhi man checks into Kalkaji guest house with lover, hangs himself after fight

Delhi man checks into Kalkaji guest house with lover, hangs himself after fight

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 08:58 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, A 28-year-old man who had checked into a guest house in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji with a woman was found hanging in his room, police said on Thursday.

Delhi man checks into Kalkaji guest house with lover, hangs himself after fight

According to the police, a PCR call regarding the suicide was received at the Kalkaji Police Station at 8.41 pm on Wednesday.

A police team rushed to the spot and found a man hanging from a ceiling fan in a ground-floor room of the guest house. He was identified as Mohammad Javed, a resident of Tajpur Pahadi in Badarpur area.

A preliminary inquiry revealed that Javed had checked into the guest house at around 3 pm with a 24-year-old woman, also a resident of the same locality. The two had been in a relationship for the past nine years, a police officer said.

An argument broke out between the two during their stay, which escalated into a scuffle. After the fight, the woman fell asleep, while the man allegedly hanged himself using a chunni tying it to the ceiling fan.

 
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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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