...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Delhi: Man dies after 'falling ill' at Jahangirpuri police station

Delhi: Man dies after 'falling ill' at Jahangirpuri police station

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 05:52 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

New Delhi, In a suspected case of custodial death, a 34-year-old man died after his health deteriorated while at a police station in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, with a preliminary medical opinion suggesting dehydration as the cause, police said on Monday.

Delhi: Man dies after 'falling ill' at Jahangirpuri police station

The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday when Anish, a resident of Bhalswa Dairy, was picked up by patrolling staff on the basis of suspicion and taken to a police station for verification.

According to officials, Anish was brought to the police station around 3:30 am during routine night patrolling. "While at the station, he complained of uneasiness and was given water. However, his condition worsened and he began experiencing breathlessness," a senior police officer said.

The officer said on his request, police personnel immediately shifted Anish to the Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital, where he died during treatment.

Police said an initial examination and the medico-legal case report did not reveal any external injury or mark of assault on the body. This was also corroborated by the police staff present at the station at the time, including the sentry on duty.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
police station investigation custodial death
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Home / Cities / Delhi / Delhi: Man dies after 'falling ill' at Jahangirpuri police station
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.