New Delhi, In a suspected case of custodial death, a 34-year-old man died after his health deteriorated while at a police station in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, with a preliminary medical opinion suggesting dehydration as the cause, police said on Monday.

Delhi: Man dies after 'falling ill' at Jahangirpuri police station

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The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday when Anish, a resident of Bhalswa Dairy, was picked up by patrolling staff on the basis of suspicion and taken to a police station for verification.

According to officials, Anish was brought to the police station around 3:30 am during routine night patrolling. "While at the station, he complained of uneasiness and was given water. However, his condition worsened and he began experiencing breathlessness," a senior police officer said.

The officer said on his request, police personnel immediately shifted Anish to the Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital, where he died during treatment.

Police said an initial examination and the medico-legal case report did not reveal any external injury or mark of assault on the body. This was also corroborated by the police staff present at the station at the time, including the sentry on duty.

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{{^usCountry}} "Anish is survived by his family and was married. He worked with his father at the Azadpur Sabzi Mandi. A preliminary medical opinion has suggested dehydration as the cause of death," the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Anish is survived by his family and was married. He worked with his father at the Azadpur Sabzi Mandi. A preliminary medical opinion has suggested dehydration as the cause of death," the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Police said the deceased was in a weakened state and was suffering from an illness. He also had a history of substance abuse and reportedly been consuming alcohol continuously for the last few days, as stated by his family members. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the deceased was in a weakened state and was suffering from an illness. He also had a history of substance abuse and reportedly been consuming alcohol continuously for the last few days, as stated by his family members. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Authorities said the exact cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem. Inquest proceedings have been initiated in accordance with legal provisions and further investigation is underway. Police said all procedures are being conducted with due transparency and in accordance with the law. A police source said a team of senior officers will conduct an inquiry into the matter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Authorities said the exact cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem. Inquest proceedings have been initiated in accordance with legal provisions and further investigation is underway. Police said all procedures are being conducted with due transparency and in accordance with the law. A police source said a team of senior officers will conduct an inquiry into the matter. {{/usCountry}}

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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